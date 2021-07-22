Arrest made in Fitchburg hit-and-run

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — An arrest has been made in relation to a Sunday hit-and-run where a seven-year-old girl was injured while riding her bike.

According to Fitchburg Police, 18-year-old Alexander Hernandez Gutierrez was booked into Dane County Jail for a probation violation. Other charges, like felony hit-and-run causing injury, are expected to come by the end of the week.

Police said a break in the case came Monday when they found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in a parking lot about a mile away from the accident scene.