Barry Alvarez named Big Ten special advisor for football

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WKOW) -- Shortly after his July 1 retirement as UW athletic director, Barry Alvarez will take on a new role in the college football world.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that Alvarez will begin working as the Big Ten's official special advisor for football August 2, a new role for the longtime head of Wisconsin sports.

“He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten. I trust Barry and we look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building upon the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowl partners, as well as our member institutions and student-athletes,” Warren said in a news release.

Alvarez had been the UW athletic director since 2004, after more than a decade at the head of the football program. He has a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame for his work with the Badgers.