BBB: Be skeptical and prepared to avoid asphalt or pavement repair scams

(WKOW) -- If a contractor approaches you unsolicited with the promise of a great deal on asphalt or pavement repair, it may be too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that often these offers out of the blue are scams where a random contractor will go out of their way to offer an estimate on a job where they want money upfront, and may never complete the work that is paid for.

According to the BBB, if you're skeptical and wary, you can avoid being scammed.

Research companies and contractors before you hire, and if they have multiple bad reviews, don't hire them.

Getting everything in writing will save headaches down the road. Don't even let the contractor start working until a written, signed contract with all the necessary details is provided.

Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it shouldn't be the full price of the work before it has begun. Instead, make an agreement to stagger payments so that you can inspect the work at various stages of the project.

Finally, use a safe payment method. If you use a credit card, chances are your bank can help you if the company is fraudulent. Write out your checks to the company and not the individual. Paying in cash or an app like Venmo is risky because you can't stop the payment or get cashback if something goes wrong.

