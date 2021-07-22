Blue-green algae advisory issued for Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Public Health Department issued a warning for blue-green algae Thursday after spotting's in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.

Check out all of our health coverage here.

According to a news release from Rock County environmental health director Rick Wietersen, people should avoid swimming anywhere the algae is highly concentrated to steer clear of adverse health effects. People should also avoid swallowing any pond or lake water and rinse after coming into contact with natural water sources.

"The blooms may have a foul odor, particularly in warm summer months. Some of the algae can produce a toxin that may lead to harmful health effects if ingested," Wietersen said in the release.

Symptoms of exposure include skin and eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhea and flu-like symptoms. The algae can be particularly dangerous for young children and pets that don't know to avoid it.

For more information on blue-green algae, click here or call the RCPHD at (608) 757-5440.