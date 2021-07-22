Bucks fan brings mounted deer head to championship celebration

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hundreds of thousands of fans took part in the celebration of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship on Thursday, and one man stood out because of the prop he brought to the Deer District.

The man, identified only as Kirk, had a mounted deer head and a wrestling championship belt with him. He proudly showed them to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN.

"It's been 50 years since you could party like this, that's how long he's been waiting to hold the championship belt back in his hands," Kirk told WISN. "We're not giving it up, 'cause we're all night long partying here in the Deer District baby."

Kirk also crossed paths with our Pablo Iglesias.