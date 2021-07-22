Bucks fans far and wide celebrate victory at championship parade

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a historic championship win in game six of the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks paraded through the streets of their hometown on Thursday and were greeted by fans from all over the country.

Ray Boynes has lived in Milwaukee his entire life, and while he has always been a diehard Bucks fan, he was overjoyed to see the impact the parade brought to the city.

"It means a lot to us, you know. We're a small city with big dreams," Boynes said. "Great for our economy — it's great for our city to be on the national spotlight and hopefully everybody else is paying attention to what the city has to offer."

He and his wife Amanda cheered on the Bucks from the corner of Wisconsin and Prospect Avenue. She too took pride in seeing the team win.

"I was born a bucks fan. Man I remember being so mad when we almost made it and we fell just a little bit short against the sixers. So this is like, I've been dreaming of this my whole life," she said.

While thousands of Milwaukee fans cheered on the team Thursday, some fans traveled thousands of miles to see the team parade down Wisconsin Avenue.

Amy Wolfe traveled from Deleware overnight to see the Bucks parade on Thursday. (Photo: Sydney Martin, WKOW)

Amy Wolfe and her friends traveled all the way from Delaware and drover overnight, 13 hours to Milwaukee.

"I started driving yesterday from Wilmington, Delaware," Wolfe said. "To come to this because we are world champions!"