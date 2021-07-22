Bucks parade through Milwaukee to celebrate NBA championship

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Every dog has its day and P.J. Tucker called the Milwaukee Bucks a group of dogs. On Tuesday, the dogs had their day parading through Milwaukee following their NBA title run.

"They can say whatever they want [about the team] but they've got to call us champs," said P.J. Tucker followed by a roaring crowd.

The celebration doused with champagne and booming with fireworks marked the end to the Bucks' 50-year championship drought. It was far from easy to claim the title. The players preached about everyone's team-first attitude which in return, motivated them through countless moments of adversity.

"I've been here 8 years," said veteran forward Khris Middleton. "I've been struggling through all of the ups and downs but we finally got the job done."

"With a group that works like this [and] embrace some of our mantras we preach every day, you end up on a stage like this," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The road to the championship was long and tiring. They credited their unique sixth man: the dedicated Bucks fanbase.

"We've got a special group with great character and we owe it to the fanbase and the city of Milwaukee for having our backs for the whole season," said Pat Connaughton.

Seven years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a promise to Milwaukee. He came through and delivered the NBA championship he vowed to win for Milwaukee.

"Milwaukee, we did it baby. We did it. Man, this is our city. We did it and it's unbelievable," said Antetokounmpo, who was named the 2020-2021 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP.

Giannis and Co. urged this is only the beginning for the Bucks. They're hoping to return to the Deer District to host another championship parade.