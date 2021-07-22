Competency hearing ordered for Madison shooting suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge ordered a competency hearing for Amanda Lenti Thursday.

She is accused of reckless injury after allegedly shooting a man at James Madison Park on July 7.

Court records show circuit court judge Chris Taylor found probable cause for a competency examination of Lenti, who is currently at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. The hearing is set for August 27.

Lenti is charged with second-degree reckless injury after allegedly shooting a man in the arm, causing enough damage to require surgery. She's also charged with possession of THC with intent to deliver.