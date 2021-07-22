Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Danish military says it’s spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea. The military said on Thursday that the ships are likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm. The two vessels left Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in May and appear to have gone around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and traveled north an on unusually long voyage by Iran’s navy.