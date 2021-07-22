Evers pushes for student vaccinations ahead of 2021-22 school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services released a joint statement Thursday pushing for students age 12 and up to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

According to the statement, all eligible students and parents getting vaccinated will expedite a return to normalcy in Wisconsin schools. This comes amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world, with Wisconsin seeing a 303% increase in seven-day average cases over the last 17 days.

“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extra-curricular activities. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption,” Evers said in the release.

Vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after coming into close contact with a person with COVID-19, which would allow students to maintain normal routines. According to DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, the rise of the Delta variant and the spike in cases makes vaccines more vital than ever.

“With the recent increase in new cases, and the very real threat of the Delta variant, vaccination remains our best tool for preventing further disruption in our schools and universities throughout the state," Timberlake said in the release.

For more information on how to find vaccines in your area, click here or call (877) 947-2211.