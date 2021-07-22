Feds urge rental websites to warn of elevator dangers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging vacation rental websites to warn customers of the dangers of home elevators and require hosts to lock elevators until they’re inspected. The request comes days after the death of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who got trapped between an elevator car and the shaft at a North Carolina beach house. In a Tuesday letter, the commission’s acting Chairman Robert Adler urged Airbnb, VRBO and others to “act immediately to protect consumers.” An Airbnb spokesperson says the company is reviewing the letter, but didn’t have further comment.