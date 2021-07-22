G20 environment ministers meet in Italy amid floods, fires

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Environment and energy ministers from the Group of 20 industrialized countries are meeting in Naples ahead of November’s crucial U.N. climate change conference.Host Italy is hoping the talks will help spur ambitious goals to be adopted at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Organizers have said the Glasgow event represents “the world’s last best chance to get runaway climate change under control.” The Naples meetings Thursday and Friday focus on three main themes. They include biodiversity and protection of oceans; promoting circular economies, particularly in the fashion and textile sectors, and realigning the financial system to promote sustainable development. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was attending the Naples summit.