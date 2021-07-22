Gaza City blast kills 1, injures 10, shakes crowded area

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities say one person was killed and 10 more injured in an explosion that ripped through a house in Gaza City. The Interior Ministry said that Thursday’s blast had collapsed parts of a house and damaged other buildings in the Al-Zawiya market area. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. The Israeli army declined to comment. It comes as Gaza City struggled with heavy damage it sustained from the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. At least 254 people were killed in Gaza during the conflict. Twelve civilians and one soldier were killed in Israel.