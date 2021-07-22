Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued from stranded ship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 30 migrants have been rescued from a boat stranded in high winds off the island of Crete. The coast guard said the boat is believed to have been carrying around 60 people. A helicopter and four commercial vessels nearby participated in the rescue effort Thursday. Greece is a major transit point for illegal immigration into the European Union. The number of people arriving without authorization has fallen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of tougher border policing practices.