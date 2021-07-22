Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics, citing coronavirus

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The African country of Guinea has pulled out of this year’s Olympics. The decision will keep five athletes from competing at the Tokyo Games. Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement in a letter Wednesday addressed to the president of the Guinean Olympic committee. He blamed the virus and its variants. Guinean Olympic committee secretary general Ben Daouda Nassoko told The Associated Press only days before the statement that funds had just been released for the delegation to go to Tokyo. Freestyle wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara was one of the five athletes affected by the decision.