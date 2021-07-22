Heat returns and sticks around the rest of the month

Heat returns and sticks around the rest of the monthNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a break from the heat for our midweek, temperatures will climb today.
SET UP
A warm front is moving in causing isolated storm chances and higher temperatures.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms are expected, mainly this afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm, mainly in eastern Wisconsin with lows in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.
A few showers and storms are possible late at night.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s and a few showers and storms possible, especially north.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s with isolated storms possible.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and still very warm in the upper 80s.