Heat returns and sticks around the rest of the month

MADISON (WKOW) - After a break from the heat for our midweek, temperatures will climb today.



SET UP

A warm front is moving in causing isolated storm chances and higher temperatures.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms are expected, mainly this afternoon and evening.

Not as hot in Milwaukee, but still a warm and more humid day ahead

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm, mainly in eastern Wisconsin with lows in the upper 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.



A few showers and storms are possible late at night.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s and a few showers and storms possible, especially north.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s with isolated storms possible.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and still very warm in the upper 80s.