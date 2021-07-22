How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks parade, celebrations

MADISON (WKOW) — Wanting to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks championship win but can't make it to Milwaukee? 27 News has you covered with how you can tune in online.

Starting at 11 am, you can tune in on the 27 News Facebook page as we air the kickoff off the parade live. You will still be able to watch our 11 am newscast on air and on our livestream player.

Then, at around 12:30, 27 News will air the "championship celebration" live on Facebook and our live stream player.

Click here for more details on the parade.