Julian Collazo found guilty of homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — Julian Collazo was found guilty on Wednesday of first degree intentional homicide in the second trial for the same case.

Collazo stabbed a Christine Scaccia-Lubeck 30 times, killing her and then stealing her car and gun. A complaint says Collazo did it to prove to another woman he could protect her.

The ruling comes after a jury trial began earlier this week. Collazo was originally charged back in 2017, but a 2019 trial was deemed a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a verdict.