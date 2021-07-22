July 22 declared “Bucks in Six” Day in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) — Governor Tony Evers is declaring July 22, 2021 “Bucks in Six” Day in Wisconsin.

According to a release, Gov. Evers chose the date becuase of the victory parade celebration in Milwaukee after the Bucks won the NBA Championship title. It was the teams first title in 50 years.

The “Bucks in Six” rallying cry originated from former Bucks guard Brandon Jennings in 2013.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS; founded in 1968, the Milwaukee Bucks have proudly represented their hometown of Milwaukee and their home state of Wisconsin for more than 50 years in the National Basketball Association (NBA); and

WHEREAS; created as an expansion team alongside the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks quickly found success when—in 1971, now 50 years ago, and with the help of acclaimed superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar—they won a conference championship and their first NBA title; and

WHEREAS; in the ensuing five decades, the Bucks won another conference championship in 1974, have made several playoff appearances, and have boasted an impressive roster of exceptional players, hall of famers, and NBA Most Valuable Players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Dandridge, Oscar Robertson, Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Terry Cummings, Ray Allen, and, most recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo; and

WHEREAS; Milwaukee nearly lost the Bucks in 2014 when the team considered leaving Wisconsin until former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl sold the team and donated $100 million to support a deal to ensure they would remain in Milwaukee, which became part of a public-private partnership to build the Fiserv Forum and revitalize the surrounding downtown area in Milwaukee, a critical economic driver for our state; and

WHEREAS; in the midst of the unparalleled loss, tragedy, and challenges that surrounded the 2020-21 NBA season due to the coronavirus pandemic, basketball fans in Wisconsin, across the United States, and around the world have watched the Bucks—and their charm, humor, eccentricity, resilience, and grit—with admiration, respect, and joy, and on the heels of a difficult year for so many, this team and its players have remained a source of hope, unity, and happiness when it has been needed the most; and

WHEREAS; Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites have watched many of the Bucks grow up and grow together into a championship-caliber team, with many even choosing to stay and make Milwaukee home when given the opportunity to leave; and

WHEREAS; these individuals—including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, P.J. Tucker, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Jordan Nwora, Mamadi Diakite, Axel Toupane, Justin Jackson, Sam Merrill, Elijah Bryant, and Bryn Forbes—have not only proved to be extraordinary players on the court and leaders in the NBA, but exceptional and honorable men off the court and in our communities, including using their platform to boycott a playoff game in 2020 and march in the streets of Milwaukee with their neighbors to demand meaningful action and solutions to systemic racism in our state and our country; and

WHEREAS; this year, under the leadership of head coach Mike “Bud” Budenholzer, and following an extraordinary season and post-season run, the Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals for only the third time in their history, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the series to become Eastern Conference Champions; and

WHEREAS; on July 20, 2021, after trailing 2-0 in the series and winning four straight games, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals—earning them their second NBA Championship title in franchise history—in front of more than 17,000 fans at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, more than 100,000 fans in the adjoining Deer District and surrounding area, and 8.5 million viewers nationwide; and

WHEREAS; in clinching the NBA Championship in the sixth game of the series, the Bucks finally fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, which has become their longtime rallying cry, “Bucks in Six!”; and

WHEREAS; today, the state of Wisconsin and Wisconsinites celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks’ remarkable season and historic win in the 2021 NBA Finals, and wish Bucks players, fans, coaches, and management a safe and enjoyable celebration in recognition of this achievement, these illustrious players, and this incomparable team;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim July 22, 2021, as “BUCKS IN SIX” DAY throughout the State of Wisconsin and I commend this observance to all our state’s residents.