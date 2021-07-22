Madison Metro bus driver faced possible discipline after fighting off attackers

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison Metro bus driver faced possible workplace discipline in connection with clashing with two passengers who allegedly kicked and punched him a dozen times.

Driver Louis Lane, 57, says he left his driver's seat May 28 to try to deescalate the objections of two passengers after he told them they could not ride the bus over the failure to wear masks as required.



"The adult boy hit me first," Lane says.

Kadhafi Washington, 20, has been charged with a felony attack on a transit worker. Madison Police says a minor is also accused of participating in the assault. A criminal complaint says Washington and the other person dragged Lane out of his bus and beat him up, leaving him on an East Washington Avenue sidewalk.



Lane says he soon faced another type of threat: the threat of possible company discipline.

"At first it was nerve-wracking and unsettling," Lane says. "I thought I did something wrong. I have not, I should not have had to defend myself."



The city's contract with its bus employees' union, Teamsters Union Local No. 695, states an employee is vulnerable to discharge without warning notices if the employee engages in fighting (physical contact) on Employer premises or while on duty.



"It's a pretty blanket statement," Lane says. "You can't be touching, don't be fighting."

The contract language makes no distinctions about the nature of physical contact and fighting.

"This is going on and on, this is happening over and over," Lane says of drivers encountering belligerent passengers. "What do we do?"



Madison Police officials say that on July 9, a Metro bus driver was trying to make a turn from State Street when a man stepped in front of the bus and blocked its path. Police say the 27-year-old man engaged the driver through an open, bus window. Police say there was physical contact between the driver and the man, but no one was seriously hurt. The man has been cited for disorderly conduct. But as with Lane, the driver's contact with the man brings into play the Metro workplace rule.



Lane says a proposed agreement between himself and the city is likely to resolve the disciplinary process in connection with his actions around being attacked. Lane says the agreement calls for him to avoid violating the physical contact rule over the next twelve months in order for his work record to be cleared of any violations from his contact with the two passengers during that May ride. The nine-year Metro veteran says his work history has no blemishes outside of the assault incident.

Lane says he understands prioritizing panic buttons and calling 911 and says he attempted to carry out both before engaging with the unruly passengers. But he wonders if he will be able to avoid worse harm if there is another bus confrontation in the future, if response options do include physically defending himself or trying to protect other passengers.

"I'd like to address driver safety," Lane says of his desire before any return to work from his incident-related administrative leave.



Lane's girlfriend, Sue Kunz says his return to work would be unwise.

"I don't want him going back to Metro," Kunz says. "I don't think he's safe."

"We encourage all drivers to bring concerns to the attention of their supervisors and their labor union," Metro Spokesperson Mick Rusch says.

Lane says Metro and Madison Police officials should discuss committing officers to specific assignments safeguarding Metro bus travel.



Rusch declined to comment on Lane's disciplinary process or the work rule triggered by the assault incident.



"We're not able to comment on personnel matters," Rusch says.