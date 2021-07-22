Mallards ballpark hosts vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans who went to the Madison Mallards game Thursday night could get a COVID-19 vaccine and a free ticket to the game.

"Now we're trying to get vaccine to the people, take it to where they are, instead of having the arms come to the shots, take the shots to the arms," said emergency preparedness manager, Nathan Bubenzer.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter and the Mallards hosted the clinic and they offered the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines for people 12-years or older.

Before the game started, the Mallards honored ICU nurses from Meriter and the health care workers got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"It feels really good to see people again without a mask, you know, to be outside, to be at a baseball game, feels really good," said registered nurse at Meriter, Karolyn Hanson-Rathert.

The vaccines were free and insurance was not required.