Merkel: No way back on German plan to end nuclear power use

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her decision to end Germany’s use of nuclear power next year. But she acknowledged it will make it harder to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the short term. The decision was made in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster 10 years ago. It is regarded as one of the pivotal moments during Merkel’s 16 years in office. Critics have said the move places a double burden on Germany as it seeks to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2045. The German government has also committed to ending the burning of coal by 2038. Merkel said that goal could only be achieved by significantly expanding the use of renewable energy and relying on less-polluting natural gas as a bridge technology.