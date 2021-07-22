Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession Thursday that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars occasionally hoisting the trophy. They won the championship with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix Tuesday night, when police estimate 100,000 people jammed the Deer District, outside Fiserv Forum.