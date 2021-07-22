MMSD announces masks will be required inside school buildings to start 2021-22 school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District has released its safety plan for the upcoming school year, and it requires all students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings.

According to a news release from MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds, the district will not require masks outside while on school grounds. This directive comes after recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics to mandate masks on school grounds in the fall.

“Together, we have made great progress, nevertheless now is not a time for complacency. We must continue to be diligent in following the guidance of health experts and practicing safety protocols in order to provide safe, healthy in-person learning environments,” MMSD superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said in the release.

MMSD will also ask all students and staff to maintain three feet of physical distance whenever possible. LeMonds said the district will inform families on the district's plan for fall sports and extracurricular activities in the coming days.