Obama-Springsteen book ‘Renegades’ coming in October

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new chapter in the friendship between Barack and the Boss. “Renegades: Born in the USA” is a bound edition of the “Renegades” podcast hosted by former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen that features conversations on everything from fame to cars to the country itself. Penguin Random House and Obama’s Higher Ground company announced Thursday that “Renegades” will come out October 26. The $50 book will include rare photographs, handwritten Springsteen lyrics and annotated Obama speeches. Obama says in a statement that he and the rock superstar had a “shared sensibility.”