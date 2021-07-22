One dead, another injured after vehicle crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another injured after a crash on South County Highway J in Rock County Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department says the SUV drove off the road, into a corn field and hit a tree. The driver and passenger, a 49-year-old woman from Beloit, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Names will be released once family is notified.