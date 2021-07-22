One in custody for attempted homicide in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie man is in custody following an investigation into a possible shooting at the Element Apartments in Sun Prairie.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. and located the victim and suspect in the area. Their investigation indicates that the victim and suspect knew each other, and that an argument led to a shooting.

One shot was fired, but missed the victim. Nicholas Thompson, of Sun Prairie was arrested on first degree attempted homicide as a result.