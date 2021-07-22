Police arrest Beloit man for string of burglaries in Janesville

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal damage to property.

The Janesville Police Department says between July 4th and 12th, 27-year-old Jared Russell of Beloit targeted a car wash coin machine, coin laundromat, laundromat and vending machines in Peace Park. All of the locations are in Janesville.

Police say Russell could face charges of felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft, among other charges.