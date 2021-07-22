Drought scaled back, so let’s talk future rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - As southern Wisconsin moves into the start of the next work week, rain chances will remain low.

As the title says, the drought conditions across Wisconsin has been scaled back due to recent heavy rains (remember our severe weather). In fact, enough rain has fallen that Wisconsin no longer has extreme drought conditions!

But also as the title says, let's take a look at upcoming rain chances across southern Wisconsin. In the short term, the best chance for most to receive rain will be Saturday as a front moves southeast.

Where the morning storms/showers ends is where the second round will begin and this round could be severe.

And beyond, it does look like we'll see rain chances remain around normal if not slightly wetter than normal as we move into the end of July through the start of August.

When it comes to temperatures and humidity over the next seven days... get ready for heat and humidity.