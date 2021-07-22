Suit: Activism got players tossed from women’s college team

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Eight former members and a manager of a North Carolina women’s college basketball team say in a lawsuit that they were tossed off the team because they spoke out on racism and social justice. Their suit also says Black players were told they didn’t belong at the school. The lawsuit filed earlier this month says a player and manager had organized a symposium at Lenoir-Rhyne University on racism and social injustice. According to the lawsuit, women’s basketball coach Grahm Smith kicked the eight women and manager off the team. The school says an independent investigation had found no evidence that the coaches fostered a culture of racial insensitivity.