Agreement reached that provides temporary service to South Wayne, Town of Wayne

SOUTH WAYNE (WKOW) — Two area communities confronted with potentially losing their EMS services are going to get help from surrounding towns.

According to Dale Carolan, Village of South Wayne's President, an agreement has been reached with Gratiot Fire District and the Village of Browntown/Town of Cadiz/Town of Jordan Fire District to provide temporary services to the Village of South Wayne and Town of Wayne.

The temporary service will take place while EMS services are restructured in the Village of South Wayne and Town of Wayne. Without help, the Village of South Wayne and Town of Wayne could lose their EMS services at the end of July, which is when current providers say the state is going to pull their license.