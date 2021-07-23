At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland. Wednesday’s discussions in Geneva come as the two countries are embroiled in myriad disputes ranging from weapons systems to cyberattacks, Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections. The State Department said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation accompanied by newly confirmed top arms control diplomat Bonnie Jenkins. The Russian side will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to Moscow.