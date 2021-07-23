Bangkok closes public spaces as virus surges in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s already locked down capital shut parks and the few remaining public places available to residents Friday, as the country registered a new high of coronavirus infections. The near-total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick into hospitals after people with COVID-19 were found dead on the streets of Bangkok. Thailand hospitalizes and isolates anyone found positive with the virus, putting a strain on the number of beds available. A government COVID-19 response official said nearly 4,000 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units Friday, including 900 on ventilators. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 people in the Bangkok region were waiting on COVID-19 treatment beds.