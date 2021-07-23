Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, driver still at large

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries July 16 after a car cut her off while she was riding her bicycle.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office public information officer Elise Schaffer, the 58-year-old woman was riding her bicycle at the intersection of Norway Road and Bristol Road. She was making a right turn when a silver SUV cut her off making a left turn.

She crashed into the SUV, which then continued east on Bristol Road. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, but her life was not in danger.

Anyone with information on the silver SUV is asked to contact the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.