Bridge collapse halts traffic on Trans-Siberian Railway

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged officials to quickly restore service on the Trans-Siberian Railway that was halted by a bridge collapse following heavy rains. Dozens of trains remain stuck on the 5,772-mile railroad line. Spanning eight time zones across Russia from Moscow to the Pacific port of Vladivostok, the railway line is the longest in the world. No one was hurt when part of the bridge collapsed Friday near Nizhnyaya Kuenga in the Trans-Baikal region east of Lake Baikal. The Russian president also instructed officials to take urgent measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food and other essential items to the regions affected by the interruption.