No one hurt after car fire on E. Washington Ave.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department told 27 News only one car was on fire and there were no injuries in the incident.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- DOT reported the incident was cleared at 10:06 p.m., and all lanes were reopened.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications received a call about a car fire at 9:23 p.m. on East Washington Avenue and South 4th Street.

Madison police and fire departments were dispatched to the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), all northbound lanes are closed on East Washington Avenue and are estimated to be closed for one hour.