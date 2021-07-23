Carts in Parks program to launch in Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new food cart vending program is coming to Madison July 25th.

It's called Carts in Parks and will begin Sunday morning. The program will provide daily food cart vending in 20 parks around the city.

The city of Madison says it wants to support community-driven micro vending markets, reduce the barriers to vending in city parks, provide greater food access, and enhance our community gathering spaces. Click here for a list of dates, times and parks participating.