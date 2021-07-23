Colorado man crashes plane in Baraboo, landing gear hit fence

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced the plane crash in Baraboo Thursday was caused by the plane's landing gear struck a chain-link fence.

The Sauk County Communications Center was notified of a plane crash at 7:10 p.m. at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport located along County Highway BD in the Town of Delton.

Officials reported the pilot, a 67-year-old man from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and the only one in the plane, was flying a 1941 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 / PT-17 single-engine biplane.

According to the sheriff's office, the plane was heading to land on a grass airstrip on the north side of the airport when the landing gear struck a chain-link fence on the west side of the property. The plane then flipped, landing with the top of the upper wings on the ground.

The sheriff said the pilot was able to get out safely and was not hurt in the incident. The plane sustained moderate damage.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Baraboo Fire Department, Delton Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staff, Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport management, and Blystone's Towing.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will continue the investigation.