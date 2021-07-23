Croatia, Montenegro tighten virus rules in tourism season

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia and Montenegro have tightened rules against the new coronavirus along the Adriatic Sea coast amid a rise in infections and in effort to save the summer tourism season. Croatia said Friday that starting next week all gatherings will be limited while Montenegro temporarily closed down night clubs and discotheques. Tourism is key for the economies in both countries particularly after a bad season last summer. Vaccination has reached nearly 50% of Croatia’s 4.2 million people and around 36% in Montenegro. But officials say this is far from enough. The Adriatic Sea draws visitors from across Europe.