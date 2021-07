EDGERTON (WKOW) -- The Edgerton Fire Protection District rescued a cat stuck in a tree Thursday night.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The station received a call around 11 p.m. about a cat stuck in a tree.

The crew said they brought out the ladder truck to help bring Oille, the cat, back down to his owners.

The crew reported Oille is safe and sound.