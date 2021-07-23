Expert: Slain Uber rider’s DNA found under suspect’s nails

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A forensic scientist says she found what is almost definitely the victim’s DNA under the fingernails of the South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The expert testified Friday in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland. He faces kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. Prosecutors say Rowland locked Josephson in his car and her body was later found in some woods with more than 100 wounds. Rowland’s attorneys argue Rowland’s DNA was not found on the victim’s body. Rowland could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder.