Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- The firefighters who responded to the collapse of a South Florida condominium last month have officially ended their search and rescue mission. Forensic experts are still working to identify human remains, however.

Miami Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah says the firefighters declared their mission over at noon on Friday. They left the site in convoy of official vehicles.

The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people and at least one more person believed missing in the disaster has yet to be identified.