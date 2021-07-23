Hottest weekend of the year ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Make sure you and your pet(s) are staying cool and hydrated as the heat continues on.

The dog days of Summer are here as our heat and humidity continue on; in fact, the hottest weekend of the year so far is most likely arriving Saturday.

Of the two days, Saturday will most likely be the hottest... as the heat indices are forecast to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s.

It's important that you, your family, friends and pets are staying cool and hydrated as the heat continues on. If you're outside, whether it's for recreation or work, make sure you're taking frequent breaks so you don't get overheated. Drink plenty of water - other drinks may act to dehydrate you. Make sure that you're wearing loose fitting and light weight/colored clothing to stay cool too.

Taking those steps may help you not get a heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The heat on Saturday might also help keep our severe weather threat low on Saturday too. That's right, in addition to the heat on Saturday we may see some severe thunderstorms towards the late afternoon/early evening. Wind and hail would be the main threats if these storms can develop.