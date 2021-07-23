Hottest weekend of the year with a few storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat wave is developing, likely lasting for the next week.



SET UP

A warm front moved through southern Wisconsin putting us under a "heat dome" causing rising temperatures and humidity and bringing a few storm chances.

TODAY

Partly sunny, hot, humid and hazy with a high around 90° and heat index values from 91-94°. A stray afternoon or evening storm possible, mainly east of I-39.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms possible around sunrise in central Wisconsin.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, hot, humid and a bit breezy with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values from 95-98°. A few showers and storms possible, especially north.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and hot with a stray shower or storm possible and a high around 90°.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated storms possible with temperatures in the low 90s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and hot with a few storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.



A few storms are also possible at night.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and hot as hot with highs in the mid 80s.