Inspiring future female pilots

(WKOW) -- In just a few days EAA AirVenture kicks off and this year's focus is on encouraging more women to pursue their dreams in aviation.

Diane Ballweg, a pilot said, "Getting a pilot's license didn't just give me the right to fly, but it changed my life."

After 2,000 hours of flight time to six continents, Ballweg says her license has given her a voice to encourage more women to get into the pilot's seat.

Ballweg said, "When I started about 22 years ago, only about 3% of the whole aviation industry was female. And now it's closer to 5%."

No longer is Ballweg the only woman in a hangar, she's now passing on her passion for the big blue to young girls.

Charlotte Barrett said, "It was very inspiring that she made it her goal to try to travel at least 100 spots. I think the world's changing and I think we need more female pilots. I wanted to be a surgeon, but I could find a way to be a pilot somehow."

Colette Barrett said, "What I thought is most interesting is that you can go to just more than Wisconsin, you can go to Africa, and you can go to different states, you can go to China."

Kate Barrett, Charlotte and Colette's mother, said, "We encourage them to try anything. We just want them to grow and have every opportunity that they possibly could have."

Ballweg said flying has given her incredible freedoms and she wants other women to strap into the pilot's seat.

WomenVenture, which is part of EAA AirVenture, has several events planned on Wednesday, July 28th to inspire future female pilots.