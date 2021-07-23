Iran’s top leader says understands protests over drought

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says he understands protesters’ anger over a drought in the country’s southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. The remark, reported by state television, was the first direct comment on the protests by Khamenei since they began in the Khuzestan region a week ago. Semiofficial news agency Fars reported a man was killed by shotgun fire in street violence in the nearby city of Aligoudarz, which police blamed on “counterrevolutionary elements.”