‘It’s a miracle she’s okay:’ Madison mom thankful after baby survives car’s crash into stroller

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison mother is counting her blessings after an out-of-control car slammed into a stroller with her baby inside, and the child emerged without serious injury.



"It's a miracle she's okay," Deana Bach tells 27 News of her ten-month-old daughter, Ava.

Bach says she and her husband were in Vilas County with Ava in the care of her grandmother, when Bach used FaceTime to connect with grandma and daughter as they went down Acewood Boulevard with the baby in the stroller. Bach says the video dropped out but the audio remained as the car jumped the sidewalk and bore down on the woman and child.



"We just heard her scream," Bach says. "I still hear her scream in my head: 'Oh my God! Help! Help! '"

Bach says Ava's grandmother was able to use split seconds to push Ava's stroller as far as she could onto an adjoining lawn, but the SUV still hit the stroller. Bach says the collision sent the stroller airborne, with the device landing on its back portion with the baby still strapped in.



"Broke the two bars, snapped them in half," Bach says of the stroller. But she says her daughter was okay. "She has a couple of bumps and bruises," Bach says. "Just counting your blessings every day."

Bach says the SUV failed to stop until it hit a large tree on a homeowner's property at the end of the block. Madison Police officials estimate the vehicle was travelling more than sixty miles per hour.

Authorities say Chad Walsvick, 41, was arrested on tentative charges including hit and run, recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. Court records show two months ago, Walsvick was cited for failing to notify police of an accident in Dodge County.

Bach says her mother is traumatized more than anyone else by the frightening collision.

"Feeling the grandmother guilt," Bach tells 27 News. "I hope she realizes at some point, she was the hero in this. She saved Ava's life."



Bach and her husband rushed home after hearing the reaction to the collision as it happened. She's visited the responding officers at their police precinct to thank them for their work and plans to also personally visit the responding firefighters as well. Bach also communicated her thanks to the manufacturer of Ava's stroller.

Bach, a school teacher, sees something else in her daughter.



"We thought we loved her more than life itself already, but now we just look at her in a different way," she says. "She was a strong and beautiful and resilient little bean before, but she has a whole new level of strength after the accident."

Bach says she was reluctant to resume walking with her daughter in a stroller after the Saturday collision, but they are again on neighborhood sidewalks.

"We wanted to get back to a little normalcy," Bach tells 27 News. "We didn't want him in this situation to take this from us."

