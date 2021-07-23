Leon Bridges shares his evolution to ‘Gold-Digger Sounds’

Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges discusses his musical and personal evolution as he releases his third studio album, the “Gold-Diggers Sound.” Its name comes from the Southern California hotel where Bridges wrote and invited artists to join him for recording sessions Bridges, who says he felt isolated after winning a Grammy in 2015 for the song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand,” says didn’t want to replicate the sounds of his previous albums. “Gold-Diggers Sound,” which is available now, has a more sensual R&B vibe to it, replacing the retro sound of his last album, “Good Thing.” With each album, Bridges says he’s committed to reinventing himself as an artist.