Skip to Content

LeVar Burton: ‘Jeopardy!’ host gig began ‘scary,’ ended fun

New
12:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive. But when he began taping his week’s share of episodes as one of a succession of guest hosts, the show’s pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps threw Burton off stride. It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings. So the veteran actor known for “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” turned to his wife for advice and was told to be himself. Burton’s “Jeopardy!” episodes begin airing Monday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content