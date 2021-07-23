Madison woman’s boyfriend steps clean-through her apartment balcony

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Madison resident Lacee Blair noticed her balcony was wobbling and had a soft floor in May, she contacted her landlord asking if they could check it out. However, as her boyfriend would soon find out, it was too late.

When her boyfriend was walking on the balcony at Carbon Apartments in May, his foot went right through it.

"For anyone to step on a balcony and have their foot go through it… that's unacceptable," Blair said. "He felt off balance and he grabbed the railing and the railing was wobbly. And he said 'don't go out here this is dangerous.'"

She says after the incident occurred, she alerted property managers, but months later, the balcony still hasn't been fixed.

"The maintenance person came out and looked at it and said they'd come back and never came back," Blair said.

In emails obtained by 27 News, property managers at Carbon Apartments told Blair "You can use your balcony, just don't go near the hole."

Frustrated, she contacted the city inspector who, immediately after examination, determined it was unsafe for use.

"This balcony was not compliant with city ordinances," said Housing Inspection Supervisor JoseMaria Donoso. "We were worried about the other balconies, but the inspector inspected some of them and none of those balconies had been in the stage that this one was."

After posting to social media and calling the inspector, apartment managers finally boarded up the balcony last week. They say repairs are scheduled for July 27.

After this story aired, Gorman & Company CEO and President Brian Swanton sent the following statement to 27 News:

"We were recently made aware of a construction material issue related to a balcony attached to one of our residential units at Carbon Apartments. We have worked to investigate the cause of this situation. In consultation with our contractor and the local building department, we have determined how to solve this situation. We are in the process of pulling the necessary permits and have scheduled contractors to start the repairs on Tuesday."

Despite new efforts to fix the balcony, Blair says she still doesn't feel safe.

"I should've never been out on this balcony, like I could have seriously been hurt," Blair said. "I have a child to take care of."